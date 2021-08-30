A week after outburst, Andrey vibrates with goal and victory: “Let’s put Vasco in the place he deserves” | Vasco

A week ago, Andrey drew attention for his strong interview after Vasco lost away from home to Operário-PR. This Sunday, the steering wheel spoke again on the field trip, but this time, to celebrate.

With a goal from him and another from Caio Lopes – both home silver -, Vasco won again in Série B. Defeated Ponte Preta by 2-0 in São Januário and did not let the G-4 of the competition get away. (See the goals in the video below)

– Feeling of joy. We absorbed what Lisca said to us during the week, we fixed the mistakes, we thought a lot to get here today and play a good game. We were looking for the goal all the time and luckily we left here with the 2-0, a great victory. Serves to give confidence to the team. We have a long journey and, God willing, let’s put Vasco where he deserves – Andrey said.

The defensive midfielder opened the scoreboard for Vasco in the first half. In the second stage, it was up to his midfielder Caio Lopes to expand, with a strong kick from outside the area that had a deflection on a defender.

Caio, Lisca’s bet for the match between the holders, commented on the difficult moment at the club after having been very little used in the first round of Serie B.

– When he (Lisca) arrived, it was difficult, we were having a game every three days. This week we focused on the tactical part so as not to give space, to put pressure on. And about the goal, I’m very happy. My first goal, it was a dream to score here. I started here when I was five years old, training back there. And it was a very important goal.

– I’m happier for the victory than for the goal. I’ll dedicate it to my family, who are at home and didn’t let me down, since I almost didn’t play in that first round.