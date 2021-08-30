Abel praises Palmeiras calm in victory and celebrates Ron’s left leg – 08/28/2021

Coach Abel Ferreira was satisfied with the calm shown by the Palmeiras players after suffering the equalizer by Athletico, today (28), at Allianz Parque. The alviverde team needed only five minutes to reach the second goal and win 2-1.

“Congratulations to our team who remained calm, we conceded a goal very similar to the one against Cuiabá, and our team remained calm, mentally capable and focused on their task,” he said during a press conference.

The victory kept Palmeiras on the trail of the Atlético-MG leader. The team from São Paulo has 35 points in 18 games, three points less than the Minas Gerais team, who play tomorrow (29), against Red Bull Bragantino.

Abel also celebrated the goal scored by Ron. According to the trainer, shirt 7 suffered an almost total rupture of the adductor muscle of the left thigh.

And it was with his left leg that Rony scored the second goal for Palmeiras in the match. He entered the second half, replacing Raphael Veiga.

“I’m very happy that he scored with his left foot. In training, he did like Saci and didn’t kick with his left leg. I said I had to risk it, kicking with my left leg, it was a mental problem, of trust. It was a normal injury, which can happen to anyone. We are very happy that he is back in the goals, which gives confidence to the team,” he continued.

Palmeiras will now have 14 days of rest before returning to the field. Because of the Brazilian team’s games, the match against Ceará, which would take place next weekend, was postponed and still doesn’t have a date to happen. Thus, Abel Ferreira’s men will only return to the field on September 11, at home, against Flamengo.

Check out other statements by Abel Ferreira at the press conference:

Ineffective attack?

We are Libertadores’ second best attack and Brasileirão’s second best. During the week there is no day that we do not work on completion, and we will continue working to improve our indexes.

Luiz Adriano

He is a player who is working to get back to his best form and I am absolutely sure that he will still help us this season. And he as a player knows that he matters to the group when he plays or when he doesn’t. He had a problem on Monday, we took off on Tuesday and recovered, today he was available, but we opted for Deyverson.

14 days without games

It’s good to have this downtime, I said before the game that I think the CBF is more attentive, and I will also be attentive. I hope they did it for the good of all clubs, so that I can get the players back. Shows can only happen if the best players are available.

Now let’s take advantage of these weeks to fine-tune processes, fine-tune our way of attacking, defending, fixing penalties. That’s what we have to do: take advantage of this week to give loads to players who haven’t had this condition.

We, with 100% of our capacity, can beat any team, with 95, as we were with Cuiabá, we can lose to any team.