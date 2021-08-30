Actor Ed Asner, from ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’, dies at 91 – Monet

+



Actor Ed Asner (Photo: Getty Images)

The American actor Ed Asner died at the age of 91 this Sunday (29). He gained fame in the 1970s with the sitcom ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’, which aired between 1970 and 1977. Winner of seven Emmys, Asner passed away peacefully surrounded by family members. Cause of death has not been revealed.

The information was published by TMZ. Best known for his role as Lou Grant on the 1970s sitcom ‘The Mary Tyler Moore’, Ed Asner has appeared in recent productions such as the 2016 film ‘Finding Love in Nebraska’ and the 2019 series ‘Dial Amiga Para Matar’.

Actor Ed Asner in 1994 (Photo: Getty Images)

The actor’s family said in a statement: “We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away peacefully this morning. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on the head – good night, father. We love you.”

In the 2009 animation ‘Up – Altas Aventuras’, Ed Asner is the voice of the old protagonist Carl. The actor’s list of voiceovers is extensive and includes characters from cartoons like ‘The Simpsons’ and ‘The Gargoyles’.

Up – High Adventures (Photo: Publicity)

For the 1977 series ‘Lou Grant’, Ed Asner won two Emmys for Best Actor. In 1976’s ‘Rich Man, Poor Man’, he was awarded as a guest star once. 1977’s ‘Raízes’ won another Emmy, this time for Best Supporting Actor. And ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ earned the star three more Emmys, closing the glorious list of seven awards.

In addition, the actor has five Golden Globes, divided between ‘Lou Grant’ (2 times), ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ (2 times) and ‘Rich Man, Poor Man’.

Ed Asner was married to Nancy Sykes between 1959 and 1988, with whom he had three children: twins Matthew and Liza, in addition to Kate. In his relationship with Carol Jean Vogelman, he had another son, Charles.