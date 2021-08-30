Afghanistan: Explosion heard in Afghan capital was triggered by rocket launch

An explosion triggered by a rocket launch was heard this Sunday afternoon in Kabul, which raised fears of a new attack three days after the attack at the airport in the Afghan capital, where Western countries conclude their withdrawal operations.

The explosion, heard by AFP journalists, was caused by the launch of rockets which, according to first information, hit a house,” said a former government official who was shot down two weeks ago by the Taliban.

On Thursday, a suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan (EI-K), an opponent of the new Taliban regime, sparked a bloodbath, with more than 100 dead, mostly Afghan civilians gathered near the airport with the hope of fleeing the country, as well as 13 American soldiers.

On Saturday, US President Joe Biden called a new attack “very likely” before the withdrawal of US troops on 31 August.

The Taliban suddenly regained power on Aug. 15 and entered Kabul without any resistance after the collapse of the Afghan army, previously supported by the United States and allied countries, which had already begun to withdraw from the country.

Since then, more than 110,000 people have been evacuated from the country on planes chartered by Western countries, which take off in shifts from the runway at Kabul airport.

Loading…

Join the CartaCapital group on the Telegram