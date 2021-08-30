After a fine and a ban, Café de la Musique says it will limit the public

After receiving a fine of R$ 10 thousand and being banned for 30 days by the Secretariat for the Protection of the Urbanistic Order (DF Legal), Café de La Musique said on Sunday (29/8) that it will comply with the decree that regulates agglomerations in bars and restaurants as a way to fight the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in DF. The company claims that it will now open Brazilian Paradise with only 30% of the public.

Despite being owned by the same owners of Café de La Musique, which should not open for 30 days, Brazilian Paradise is a different company and that is why it was not banned by DF Legal. However, the local producer claims that they have been notified and intend to follow the recommendations.

“The coffee was notified, we received a fine to enter within the terms, for us to adapt to the law. The upper part of the restaurant was closed off. The Brazilian Paradise, if not regularized, will also be closed”, explains Edison Souza.

In a statement, the restaurant stated that “the new security measures adopted by Cafe de La Musique Brasília aim to protect brasilienses, going against the commitment established by the space with public authorities, being even stricter in its inspection”.

The company will reimburse people who have already purchased the entrance to the site, in order to comply with the legislation. “For customers who purchased tickets in advance, please contact (61) 9 9803-1867 or (61) 9 9803-1867, for more information on access, refunds and new dates”, concludes the note.

“We’re going to follow the law, but I don’t want it to look like we encourage people to leave the house. Those who come are those who have already been vaccinated or who have already had the disease, those who do not feel safe stay at home, we do not force anyone to come”, defended Edison.

Other bans

This Saturday (8/28), DF Legal closed, also for 30 days, the Dallas Bar, at EPTG, the Texxas Bar, at Núcleo Bandeirante, the Bar Sanfona de Ouro, at Gama and the Vila Jeri bar, at Asa Norte . All of them were fined at least R$ 10 thousand.

According to the folder, on Saturday night there was Operation Baco, in a response to establishments that insist on not complying with the rules to combat Covid-19.

In addition to 11 teams that work around the clock, the DF Legal Secretary and the other organs of the GDF’s pandemic combat task force now use uncharacterized inspectors.