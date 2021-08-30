After accepting to stay at Globo, Luciano Huck talks about giving up his political career

With a few days to go on TV Globo on Sundays with its new program “Domingão com Huck”, Luciano Huck gave an interview to “Fantástico”, on Sunday (29), and opened the game about his intentions to enter a political career.

“You are not going to read a line of mine, anywhere, that I said I would be a candidate for anything, ever. I am in the public debate and I will continue in the public debate. If you ask me my opinion on any topic, I’ll give it to you. I have never launched an application”, began the presenter.

“Obviously I thought about it. What made me think was a situation in which a country that has enormous potential like Brazil, and enormous inequality like Brazil… I would love it to be the country of the future, as we have always been told, and that hasn’t happened until today. Being here, debuting Domingão next week, is what I had to do. It’s organic. It’s what I know how to do, it’s my contribution”, he added.

It is worth remembering that, before assuming Faustão’s post at the network, there were many rumors that Luciano Huck might not renew his contract with Globo to run in the 2022 elections, against Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and Lula (PT).

