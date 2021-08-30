After five years, Jonathan Calleri returns to São Paulo – Tricolor Arquibancada

The novel has come to an end! After five years, Jonathan Calleri will wear the shirt of the São Paulo. The Argentine striker signed a contract with Tricolor until December 2022

The Argentine striker must digitally sign the contract by the end of the day and is expected by the Tricolor board to perform the medical examinations on Thursday.

caller is an old acquaintance of the Tricolor fans, much requested by the fans since his departure in mid-2016, when he was transferred to the West Ham. In the passage through the São Paulo in 2016, he played 31 games and scored 16 goals, being one of the highlights of the team that reached the semifinals of the liberators.

Since leaving Tricolor:

2016/2017 – West Ham: 19 games – 1 goal

2017/2018 – Las Palmas: 41 games – 12 goals

2018/2019 – Alavés: 36 games – 9 goals

2019/2020 – Espanyol: 34 games – 5 goals

2020/2021 – Osasuna: 27 games – 6 goals



In short, in Europe he played 155 games and scored 31 goals.

With the arrival of the Argentine, nine signings were made by São Paulo this season: Miranda (back), Orejuela (right back), Martín Benítez (midfielder), William (wheel), Rigoni, Eder and Bruno Rodrigues (strikers). The latter has already left the team and is at Famalicão, in Portugal.

the Uruguayan steering wheel Gabriel Neves also signed a contract with Tricolor recently, as you have already seen here on AT.

