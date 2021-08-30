After meeting with Guedes, Pacheco confirms an agreement to set a “roof for precatório”

× Reproduction/TV Senate

Like the antagonist anticipated, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), announced the possibility of a agreement with the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, to fix it a “spending ceiling” for court orders, guaranteeing the respect for the Fiscal Responsibility Law.

Thus, according to the president of the Senate, it opens a margin in the public budget to fund the new Bolsa Família, which will be called “Brazil Aid”. The new social program should have an average value of R$ 300. The announcement took place after a meeting between Pacheco and the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes.

the values ​​of the “ceiling for court orders” were not disclosed by Pacheco, but will be the target of a conversation between him, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, and Fux. The meeting will take place tomorrow. Earlier, we showed that in 2022, only BRL 40 billion will be paid out of the BRL 89 billion provided for in the LDO. The other R$49 million will be for 2023 and will have priority in payment.

“A possibility that has always been aired, and which has now evolved, which is the possibility that, considering that there is a decision by the STF regarding the imposition of the obligation of R$ 89 billion in 2022, that mediation be carried out by the CNJ, chaired by Luiz Fux, it will be a solution that we understand is intelligent, possible, so that the CNJ could provide this direction”, said there is Pacheco in official pronouncement

“The solution to the question of precatories ends up bringing another fundamental solution for Brazil, which is the establishment of an increased social program, which replaces Bolsa Família, which can reach the greatest number of people”, said Pacheco.

“The problem with the precatório is that when there is an order from another power for us to spend, it compromises the predictability of the budget”, said Paulo Gudes, classifying the solution presented by Fux as “effective”.

“The solution really goes through the STF. It was a consensus between the president of the Senate and the Chamber, and the economy supports it”, said the Minister of Economy. “The problem of precatório is not a problem strictly linked to Bolsa Família, it has to do with the feasibility of the budget.”

During the speech, Pacheco showed concern with the possibility that the payment of court orders could be processed through a PEC, legislative proposal that demands the support of at least 308 deputies and 49 senators.

