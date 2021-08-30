After six years, steelmaker returns to operation in Ribas do Rio Pardo – Economy

Economy

The plant will produce 237,000 tons/year of pig iron, creating 194 jobs

By Adriel Mattos | 08/29/2021 3:14 PM

Reactivation of the plant cost R$25 million and involved 120 people. (Photo: Disclosure)

The Vetorial Siderurgia unit, in Ribas do Rio Pardo – a city 103 km away from Campo Grande – resumed on Saturday (28) the production of pig iron. Production had been interrupted since 2014, due to the strong retraction of the domestic and international market and national economic instability.

To resume activities, approximately R$25 million were invested. 120 workers participated in the restoration of the facilities. The blast furnace now in operation will produce 237,000 tonnes/year of pig iron, generating 194 new jobs.

The plant has a PCI (pulverized coal fines injection) plant, which uses all the coal fines generated in the production process. With modern filters, the emission of pollutants in this new phase was reduced, as well as noise.

The reactivation of the blast furnace was attended by the mayor of the city, João Alfredo Danieze (PSOL); the Chairman of the Board of Grupo Vetorial, Gustavo Trindade Correa; the president of Vetorial Siderurgia and Vetorial Mineração, Luiz Nagata, Mário Sousa; director of operations at Vetorial Siderurgia and Edimilson Jésus Ribeiro, superintendent of the plant.