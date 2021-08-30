After ten cuts, the team receives the first call-ups for the qualifiers – 08/30/2021

After 16 days filled with uncertainties since the call-up and ten player cuts, the Brazilian team began playing this Sunday night (29) for three rounds of the Qatar World Cup qualifiers, against Chile, Argentina and Peru. Midfielders Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá, Lyon-FRA teammates, were the first to arrive at the delegation’s hotel in the city of Guarulhos.

In the morning, the presentations of Lucas Veríssimo, Casemiro, Éder Militão, Vini Júnior and Matheus Cunha are planned, and throughout the day the ten players who work in the country and had the Brasileirão round at the weekend should be received. There will still be Danilo and Alex Sandro, coming from Italy, Marquinhos, Gérson and Neymar, from France, and Claudinho and Malcom, who come from Russia.

Tite called up 25 players for this triple round on August 13th, but last Friday (27th) he had to cut nine of them because clubs in England decided not to release calls to South America for health reasons: Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Fred, Fabinho, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Raphinha and Roberto Firmino. Nine substitutes were then listed, but one of them will not appear either: midfielder Matheus Nunes, vetoed by Sporting.

So, 24 names were available. It remains to be seen whether Tite will summon anyone else.

Lucas Paquetá and Bruno Guimarães are the first to appear in the selection

Players who are in good physical condition will already participate in training tomorrow (30), at 4 pm, at the Corinthians CT. Two more activities are planned before the trip to Santiago, Chile, where the Brazilian team will face the local team on Thursday (2), at 10 pm, at the Monumental Stadium. The games against Argentina and Peru will be as home team on the 5th and 9th.

Brazil has 100% success and leads the qualifiers after six rounds.

See the updated list of players:

goalkeepers: Weverton (Palmeiras), Santos (Athletico-PR) and Everson (Atlético-MG);

right-backs: Daniel Alves (São Paulo) and Danilo (Juventus-ITA);

left sides: Alex Sandro (Juventus-ITA) and Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG);

defenders: Marquinhos (PSG-FRA), Éder Militão (Real Madrid-ESP), Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica-POR) and Miranda (São Paulo);

steering wheels: Casemiro (Real Madrid-ESP), Bruno Guimarães (Lyon-FRA), Edenilson (International) and Gérson (Olympique de Marseille-FRA);

Socks: Claudinho (Zenit-RUS), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo) and Lucas Paquetá (Lyon-FRA);

attackers: Neymar (PSG-FRA), Matheus Cunha (Atlético Madrid-ESP), Gabigol (Flemish), Hulk (Atlético-MG), Malcom (Zenit-RUS) and Vini Jr (Real Madrid-ESP).