Aguirre approves and Inter seeks to hire Sampdoria’s defender; young man was revealed in Santos

The board of International keeps moving behind the scenes of the ball market to qualify the coach's squad Diego Aguirre. Even after hitting the Argentine Gabriel Mercado and the Uruguayan Bruno Méndez, Colorado remains focused on its defensive system and can advertise a new reinforcement coming soon.









This Sunday (29), the website “Globoesporte.com” reported that Colorado is close to closing with the young man Kaique Rocha, that belongs to Sampdoria, from Italy. The 20-year-old defender was revealed at the base of the saints and failed to establish himself in his first seasons in European football.

The defender has already shipped to Brazil and is expected in Porto Alegre to perform medical exams and sign contract next Monday (30). O contract like Inter, per loan, will last for two years. With Sampdoria, Kaique Rocha has a contract valid until June 30, 2024.

The Colorado Board will need agility for register the new reinforcement before the end of the international transfer window, which happens precisely in this Monday. Promoted in 2018 to Santos professionals, the defender was traded in 2019 for 1.2 million euros (R$ 5.3 million in conversion at the time).

Kaique Rocha, 20 years old, 1.95cm, former youth team player, 2 year loan Good reinforcement. I see Lucas Ribeiro as a replacement in the cast, given that he leaves at the end of the season. — Matheuzinho (@MathSerdeira11)

At Sampdoria, Kaique Rocha played his first match as a professional in October 2020, against Salernitana, for the Italian Cup, and was no longer used. In Beira-Rio, the defender arrives to fight for space in the position that already has Victor Cuesta, Bruno Méndez, Gabriel Market, Lucas Ribeiro and Joe Gabriel, in addition to the injured Rodrigo Moledo.