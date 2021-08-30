Airplane rattles as it enters Hurricane Ida; VIDEO | World

A video recorded by officials of the United States Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, its acronym in English) reveals images from inside the eye of hurricane Ida, which hit the coast of the United States on Sunday (29). See the VIDEO above.

In the images it is possible to see that the plane shakes as it enters the category 4 hurricane, penultimate in the scale that measures the speed of the hurricanes’ winds, and that there are many clouds around.

The video was shot from inside a NOAA WP-3D Orion aircraft, a special plane used by US authorities to study hurricanes, tornadoes and other storms.

The US National Weather Service reported on Sunday (29) that Hurricane Ida has risen to category 4, with winds that can reach 251 kilometers per hour. The scale goes up to category number 5.

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) has warned that the storm could trigger “potentially catastrophic” flooding.