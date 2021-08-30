Alongside Neymar and Mbappé, Messi makes his PSG debut; lineup and where to watch | International

Instagram Messi

Paris Saint-Germain will face Reims this Sunday, at 15:45 (GMT), for the French Championship. The club is experiencing tension regarding the possible departure of Mbappé in the coming days, but also with the expectation of having the Frenchman, Neymar and Messi together on the field.

(See PSG training footage before the match)

hard confrontation





– It will be a difficult game, Reims is an organized team, which operates in different systems. We are happy with what we produced at the beginning of the season, but we can always improve. We conceded a lot of goals and we want fixes – analyzed Mauricio Pochettino, coach of PSG.

MLM Trio





The duel against Reims could be the first where Paris Saint-Germain fans will have the opportunity to watch Messi, Mbappé and Neymar perform together. The Argentine and Brazilian have not yet entered the field, but they are fit and should participate for a few minutes.

DATASHEET:

Reims x Real Madrid

Date and time: 8/29/2021, at 3:45 pm (Brasilia time)

Local:

Stade Auguste Delaune, in Reims (FRA)

Where to watch:

ESPN Brazil

PROBABLE CLIMBINGS:

REIMS (Technician: Óscar García)



Rajkovic; Gravillon, Faes and Abdelhamid; Foket, Cassama, Munetsi and Konan; Cafaro and Kebbal; Toure

Embezzlement:

Arber Zeneli, Fraser Hornby, Moussa Doumbia and Anastasios Donis (injured)

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN (Technician: Mauricio Pochettino)



Navas; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe and Diallo; Gueye, Verratti and Wijnaldum; Neymar, Messi and Mbappé

Embezzlement:

Mauro Icardi, Sergio Ramos, Colin Dagba and Juan Bernat (injured)