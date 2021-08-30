Analysis: boosted by Castan’s leadership and the boys’ ball, Vasco’s collective game appears | Vasco

After a streak of defeats in which they played very poorly, Vasco was once again dominant in a match, beating Ponte Preta 2-0, on Sunday, in São Januário. The week full of training made the team respond with great triangulations, growth in the aerial game and a lot of concentration. Such posture seems to have a lot to do with the active voice of Leandro Castan, who shouted and asked for attention from the first minute to the extra time. The young Caio Lopes and Andrey were also pleasantly surprised and stood out a lot, but the highlight of the Vasco afternoon was the collective game.

1 of 2 Vasco’s collective strength was fundamental to the victory over Ponte Preta — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco Vasco’s collective strength was fundamental to the victory over Ponte Preta — Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco

Different tactical disposition with the entry of Caio Lopes

With Caio Lopes at first wheel as the main novelty, Lisca opened Andrey on the right to talk with Pec and Léo Matos, and Marquinhos Gabriel on the left to assist Léo Jabá. Are you missing someone? Yes, Zeca didn’t climb that much. He acted as a steering wheel at the time of building the game, something he likes to do and which allowed him an interesting position to perform inversions and launches. Although he scored open, acting from the inside allowed the vascaíno to make charts, grow and gain confidence.

Thus, with Zeca becoming more centralized and planted during Vasco’s climbs, midfielders Andrey and Marquinhos Gabriel had greater freedom. Lisca commented on the fact after the victory.

– The entry of the full-back from the inside was something I worked on at times at América-MG. In the second half against Operário we did that. Zeca likes to build from the inside. It’s hard to build on the inside and score on the outside when you lose the ball on the four-line. Who can be considered the highlight for having this system alternation is Zeca. But the highlight today was the group. Collectively we were very strong, and the assertiveness of the coaching staff as well. The highlight is the whole club and especially the players, who carry out the strategy – said the coach.

A Voz da Torcida – João Almirante: “Vasco played a game to bring hope”

First half: connected and with combinations, collective game appears

Lisca’s options worked right away. Caio Lopes, the surprise of the squad, was the leader in tackling (with four) in the stage, and Andrey, in addition to having reached the attack on the right, also opened the scoring.

Vasco’s goal, by the way, showed that the team made the most of the week full of training. Léo Jabá insisted after a passing error, stole the ball and touched the entrance to the area. Cano backed off and first handed it to Marquinhos Gabriel to cross as far as Andrey’s headbutt. Nice move.

At 18 min of the 1st half – Andrey do Vasco headed goal against Ponte Preta

Another important factor for Vasco to have had a good first half was the return of Leandro Castan, who had been embezzled in the three previous games. In addition to having tackled and hit almost 100% of the passes attempted in the first stage (he missed only one out of 22 and made a throw), he demanded the team’s attention at all times.

On minute 34, after Pec head-butted Cano in the offensive field, he shouted: “Pec, concentrate on the p… of the move, c…!”. He and Vanderlei, screaming, guided the team the entire time from start to finish.

Given the above, the defensive system worked well and only made a serious mistake, when, on minute 12, Rafael Santos threw from his defense field, and Marcos Júnior received it on the back of Zeca, who lost in the race, dominated in the chest and almost scored a great goal.

Vasco, by the way, even deserved to go to the break with better balance. Another play showed an evolution in the team’s chemistry, after 11 minutes. Castan came out playing, Jabá fired, touched Marquinhos Gabriel, who returned with a perfect cross. Jabá finished with a nice no-hop, but stopped in a good defense by Ivan.

At 11 min of the 1st half – sure submission by Léo Jabá do Vasco against Ponte Preta

Back from break in full swing

Vasco came back from halftime on again and, with less than 15 minutes played, had already submitted four times. The chemistry came back to appear right at the beginning in worked play. Gabriel Pec received a well-placed shot from Zeca, pedaled and played with Caio Lopes, who returned it with the outside of his foot. Pec dropped the bomb, and Ivan made a great save. In the sequence, Caio hit, and Cano accidentally knocked the ball out of the direction of the goal.

At 3 min of the 2nd half – sure submission by Gabriel Pec do Vasco against Ponte Preta

Caio Lopes, who continued to play his role defensively, scored his first goal as a professional in a beautiful shot. But the participation of Léo Matos deserves an honorable mention. The 35-year-old Vasco’s shirt 3 carried the ball from the defensive field to attack and scored with Pec before assisting Caio in a race move, throwing himself on the ground to execute the pass.

After the goal that defined the match, Vasco continued defensively, with Castan and Vanderlei screaming until the end. In additions, after scolding a partner, the Vasco captain added: “It’s our life, c…”. In fact, he kept his concentration at the top and didn’t miss any of the 11 passes tried in the stage. Lisca praised the Vasco captain at the press conference.

– Castan’s return is very important, he is the great leader of the team. He has a huge personality, identification with the club, relationship with me and my assistant Márcio, because they played together. He is a born leader. With Castan playing, we hadn’t conceded goals against Vila and against Vitória as well. Change the workout up. The environment with him is one and without him it is another. He has focus, leadership, courage, confidence and believes in Vasco’s team.

Vasco has twice the bridge’s disarms

A factor that showed how combative and attentive Vasco was was the performance in tackling. With 24 in total, the Lisca team recorded twice as many as those made by Ponte Preta. Featured in the item during the first half, Caio Lopes ended up as the best tackler of the game, with five, the same number as Vascaíno Zeca.

Lisca praised the fight of the Vasco team, who, as Castan asked, gave their lives on the field for the three points against Ponte. Balance only in the design of the shirts, as Vasco excelled in production and combativeness.

– That’s what the Vasco fan wants to see. When we compete strongly, our quality emerges. This was positive, but we still have a lot to grow. Today was a victory to put us a little closer to the G-4. For us, it’s no longer a smooth game, it’s all decision. As we were left behind at the end of the first shift, we have to recover as quickly as possible – Lisca ended.