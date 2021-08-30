Anti-mask movement leader dies of covid-19, aged 30, in the United States

Caleb Wallace, known for being the leader of an anti-mask movement in the United States, died of covid-19 at age 30. The news was published by his wife, Jessica Wallace, on a virtual campaign page created by her to raise funds to care for her husband, who had been hospitalized with the disease since July 30th.

“Caleb died in peace. He will live forever in our hearts and minds,” the woman wrote on the campaign page. Wallace, who resided in San Angelo, Texas. The denier was the founder of “The San Angelo Freedom Defenders” group.

On its website, the group said the goal would be to “educate and empower citizens to make informed choices about local, state and national policy and encourage them to actively participate in their duty to guarantee God-given and constitutionally protected rights. “, as reported by The New York Daily News.

He even organized an anti-mask rally and said that masks didn’t work.

According to the Huffington Post, Wallace began experiencing covid-19 symptoms on July 19 this year, but the woman said he refused to be tested and began medicating himself with aspirin, zinc, vitamin C and ivermectin, drugs that have no scientific evidence regarding the disease.

“He was so stubborn,” Jessica told the San Angelo Standard-Times. “He didn’t want to see a doctor because he didn’t want to be part of the statistics with the covid-19 tests.” She also said that her husband “could not breathe on his own” and, after being hospitalized, needed oxygen and ventilation support to improve his condition.

Wallace leaves behind his three daughters and his wife, who was pregnant with a fourth child whose birth is expected to take place in September.