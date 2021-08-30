ARAÇATUBA SUFFERS A NEW ATTACK

The city of Araçatuba was in shock after suffering a new criminal attack in the early morning hours of Monday (30), in the central region of the city. Shots and explosions were heard by thousands of people in all corners of Araçatuba.

CLICK HERE AND GET NEWS IN OUR WHATSAPP AND TELEGRAM GROUPS

According to preliminary information, a gang heavily armed with explosives and rifles surrounded the city, attacked Military Police barracks and invaded two banks in the center of the city. Vehicles were also set on fire on highways in the region to make access to the city difficult.

HOSTAGES

Videos and photos circulated on social networks showing people as hostages on city streets. Some were placed on the hoods of the bandits’ cars, which roam the city’s streets. At least one police officer would have been injured during the attack. Another person, who would be a criminal, was also taken to the Municipal Emergency Room.

The shooting lasted about 1h50, until it stopped and the criminals fled with at least 10 vehicles towards Engenheiro Taveira, a rural neighborhood in the city. Some cars were seen with hostages on the hoods of vehicles, at high speed.

Police officers from São José do Rio Preto, Bauru and Presidente Prudente were called in to reinforce the police in Araçatuba.

PROTECT

The modus operandi used by the criminal group is very similar to the theft that occurred in one of Protege’s units in 2017. At the time, criminals surrounded several strategic points in the city, attacked units of the Araçatuba Military Police and also blocked highways in the region to flee with stock company money.

CLICK HERE AND GET NEWS IN OUR WHATSAPP AND TELEGRAM GROUPS



