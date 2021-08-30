Aracy Balabanian shocks when she tells that she almost left Sai de Baixo and exposes conflict in the humorous

Aracy Balabanian was one of the interviewees of É de Casa this Saturday (28) and made a series of revelations about her personal life and her artistic career. One of them was about the get out from below, where the actress played Cassandra between 1996 and 2002 (in addition to four special episodes in 2013).

In this interview with Patrícia Poeta, the veteran said that she asked Daniel Filho to leave the humorous because she couldn’t keep up with the mood of her colleagues who worked: “I said: ‘I don’t follow the mood, I can’t do it. I’m laughing along with them’”.

Aracy explained that the director instructed her not to hold back her laugh, an attitude that became her hallmark: “And that’s really what happened, me laughing at them, as Miguel says [Falabella], completed the joke. I was part of the audience at that moment. So I laughed a lot, I had a lot of fun and I really enjoyed doing”.

A moment that ended up going viral was when the actress ended up accidentally showing her middle finger, to show off the ring she got from her mother. The unusual scene fell in the favor of Globo viewers.

In an interview with Ana Maria, the artist spoke about the film that starred in 2019: “Cassandra has aged (laughs). As the film has a different language than we used to do, I confess that age hit me, because a lot of time passed. But I just let it go”.

“This freedom ended up making me more comfortable, and we ended up becoming a big family”, continued Aracy Balabanian, recalling this conflict at the beginning of Sai de Baixo, pointing out that it turned out to be a benefit.

Finally, the interpreter of Cassandra said that in 2013, in this reinterpretation, the audience seemed the same and as intense as: “I was terribly nervous, but when we entered the scene, it was like nothing had happened. The audience was the same, the line went around the block. It was like taking a trip and coming home, quite emotional”.