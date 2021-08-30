Arrascaeta celebrates Gabigol’s hat-trick against Santos: “Night of it” – Flamengo

PHOTO: REPRODUCTION/TWITTER

Even without goals or assists in the rout of the Flamengo by 4 to 0 against the saints, this Saturday (28), at Vila Belmiro, Arrascaeta had an outstanding performance, but celebrated the sublime performance of Gabigol. The forward scored three times and was the big name of the match. The Mais Querido midfielder posted two photos on his Twitter account celebrating with his partner.

— His night Gabigol 🔥🔥 — posted Arrascaeta.

CHECK THE PUBLICATION:

Arrascaeta he acted for 81 minutes and gave 59 touches to the ball. He got 41 out of 47 passes, an accuracy of 87%. The midfielder also made a decisive pass, hit the four long balls, won four of the six duels on the ground and received a score of 7.3 from the Sofascore statistics portal, an expert on the subject. On the same platform, the shirt 14 is the best rated player in Brasileirão, with 7.88.

After yet another victory, the squad gained clearance until the next Wednesday (01). Flamengo will only return to the field on the 12th, when they face the palm trees in the opening round of the Brasileirão return, in São Paulo. Mais Querido is in fourth place, in the classification zone for Libertadores, with 31 points, but with two games less than the other opponents.