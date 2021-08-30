Arsenal agrees to release Willian, and Corinthians is expected to announce the striker this Monday

Corinthians continues to wait for the definition of the arrival of Willian, who managed to get his release from Arsenal, in England, according to information by journalist Flávio Ortega, from ESPN, which was confirmed by THROW!. The outcome, which was expected for this Sunday, was for Monday, when the English must formalize the termination and announce the agreement. The contract with Timão will be signed by December 2023.







Willian got the release with Arsenal, but announcement is for Monday

After an agreement was made with Timão, the player and his representatives started to work on negotiations to leave Arsenal, either as a loan or as a contract termination. Although the parties agree with the breakup, it is a complicated business, as it is another two years of relationship and many values ​​to be taken into account during these meetings.

Second heard the THROW!, Corinthians’ fear is not that Willian will move to another club, but rather about the deadline, as the transfer window to Brazil ends precisely this Monday.

Everything indicates that any officialization should even be left to Monday. No news for the next few hours is discarded, but with the extension of conversations and the London time zone, the following day promises to be confirmation.

As in the cases of Renato Augusto and Roger Guedes, Timão was left with his hands tied and can only wait for the conversations between the representatives of the player and the English club to move forward in order to formalize the proposal and the hiring. The expectation is to announce it after Arsenal’s entire exit protocol is finalized during the day.

The presentation, however, should take place at Corinthians’ 111th anniversary live, which will be this Wednesday, September 1st, at 7:10 pm.