Astronauts take amazing pictures of devastating hurricane Ida

The devastating hurricane Ida, at the limit of categories 4 and 5 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, touches land off the coast of the US state of Louisiana in the early afternoon of this Sunday and the consequences in the region are expected to be catastrophic with massive destruction by wind and tidal rise on the coast.

According to the US National Hurricane Center, Ida’s sustained winds are between 240 km/h and 250 km/h, with gusts reaching close to 300 km/h. Storms of such intensity are rare and enter the historical record.

The tide on the coast can rise from 5 to 10 meters with extremely dangerous flooding. In addition to flooding the coast from rising tides, extreme rainfall of 500mm to 750mm is expected to cause severe flooding in inland areas further from the shore. As the New Orleans region is partly below sea level, rising tides and extreme rainfall pose an immense risk to the city.

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur, aboard the International Space Station (ISS), photographed the monster hurricane Ida as it was in the Caribbean on Saturday before undergoing a rapid intensification process during the past few hours over the warmer waters of the Gulf from Mexico.

“If you are or were in the path of the hurricane, I’m thinking of you and hoping you’ll be safe,” the astronaut wrote as she posted the storm’s photographs on her Twitter social network account.

French astronaut Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency (ESA) also took photos of the hurricane on Sunday as it approached the US state of Louisiana.

the eye of #HurricaneIda. It’s worrying to see these weather phenomena becoming stronger & more frequent from our vantage point. I hope anyone in the path of this storm will be prepared & stay safe. pic.twitter.com/kUWzWXtmqs — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 29, 2021

Characteristic of very intense hurricanes, Ida’s eye was very well defined in the satellite images this Sunday morning. The eye was already a few miles from touching land on the coast of the US state of Louisiana.

The most recognizable mark found in a hurricane is the eye. They are found in the center and are between 20 and 50 kilometers in diameter. The eye is the center of the hurricane, the point around which the rest of the storm revolves and where the lowest surface pressures are found in the storm.