At 79, Susana Vieira shocks everyone with an unexpected decision about her own death: “I swear”

Susana Vieira recently turned 79 years old and surprised fans with a revelation during his participation on the show. if you play last Saturday (28).

On the occasion, she spoke, with great humor, about the moment of her departure, making it clear that she doesn’t want to mess up on her last day on earth and that she made a request to her family.

According to the veteran, her eyes must have blue mascara. “I already ordered: blue mascara on the coffin. I swear I asked for it: lots of blush and blue mascara”. On another occasion, she talked about her first kiss.

“I will remember? The last one I remember, before the pandemic. Do you believe?”, reacted. As for kissing being considered a betrayal, she explained: “If it’s betrayal I don’t know, but it’s nice.”

And as for his weak point, he confessed, pointing to his mouth: “It’s more or less through this region here.”

It is worth remembering that Susana Vieira has been working since she was 20 years old and has a lot of stories to tell to her 79 years old, which were completed on August 23rd.

The veteran took advantage of the special date in a small family party, and did not fail to receive the prestige of celebrities.

“And that was my birthday vibe! Happy happy happy”, declared Susana, dancing on the porch of her house in Rio de Janeiro, alongside her dogs, who were paying attention to the scene.

She wore a light white outfit that made her movements very loose.

The actress was accompanied by her son Rodrigo Vieira, daughter-in-law Luciana Cardoso and grandson Rafael. This more intimate event had the right to decoration with many flowers, which also became the theme of the cake, as well as a table set to envy and balloons with his name.

The post that illustrated all this on Instagram reached nearly 90,000 likes, with several famous people writing. Ary Fontoura, 88 years old, left his affection for his professional colleague: “Hi Susana, best wishes to you. A lot of health and joy always. Happy Birthday”. Maria Ribeiro completed: “Love! live you”.

Elba Ramalho wished good things: “Congratulations, friend, muse, diva… God’s blessings upon you”. Carolina Ferraz was infected by the joy of Susana Vieira: “Always lively!! Happy Birthday my love”. Tom Cavalcante was more profound: “God bless you star of us all”. Cissa Guimarães got excited: “Happy all, my dear! a lot of health and a lot of light”.

