At Fortaleza, Lucas Lima talks about mistakes and gives advice to the board of Palmeiras

Midfielder Lucas Lima gave a press conference and was announced as Fortaleza’s new reinforcement for the Brazilian Championship. After leaving Palmeiras, the player spoke up and said that the board acted wrong.

“Man, I’ve always been very professional… Some things that happened to me at Palmeiras, I didn’t expose myself at the time, and I don’t think it’s important to talk about it. But I think they took it completely wrong,” he said.

“Of course, I know I made a mistake and I accept my mistakes, but I’ve always been a professional, a worker, I’ve always been part of a group. Without a doubt I won’t have a problem with that…”.

In the middle of the pandemic and after two deaths of employees of Palmeiras confirmed by Covid-19, the midfielder was caught in a clandestine ballad and was charged by fans who asked for his immediate departure. He was away for seven days and then returned to training. The mood, however, was not the same.

“Palmeiras is a team in which training was very intense, they play very intense as well. Even though I played little there, I had been training hard, I had been dedicating myself to training. So I’m ready”, concluded.

Gabriel Veron completes 50 games with the Palmeiras shirt, but still doesn't convince anyone

