athletes cite tranquility, peace and commitment to Cruzeiro

The arrival of Vanderlei Luxemburgo at Cruzeiro gave a new face to the celestial team, which in recent games managed to change its direction a little in search of better results in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. Fox has been undefeated for seven matches, five of which are under the command of Luxa, and the athletes are already feeling the positive impacts of the change of coach. Luxembourg’s presence in Toca II is about to complete 30 days, but the effects of the coach’s return are already being felt by the players.

“Things started to fall into place. They took a while, but they are falling into place. We know the club’s difficulties, the moment the club is going through, and we have to overcome ourselves every day, taking away the strength we have and don’t have so that we can make things easier. With the arrival of Professor Luxemburgo, I don’t even need to comment, just look at his numbers and see the great improvement we’ve had in every way,” said defensive midfielder Rômulo.

better weather

Luxembourg was announced as the new coach of Cruzeiro — replacing Mozart — on August 3rd. Since then Fox accumulates three victories [Brusque, Náutico e Confiança] and two draws [Vitória e Sampaio Corrêa], adding up to almost 74%. Despite the current good numbers, the club’s situation in the table is still complicated: 14th place with 24 points, nine far from the G4.

“What he was able to show is that the weather has to be good, it has to be light, football is like that. If it’s pressure, the weather is heavy, things don’t work. It’s a lot to his credit this climate, the results, not having lost, have two wins [seguidas], everything helps. But, above all, the Luxembourg person, the peace, the tranquility to work, to play football that he brought, it’s his merit, for his presence as a person, and the size of the Luxembourg name on the national stage,” exalted defender Eduardo Brock.

coach requirements

To settle with Cruzeiro, Luxemburgo demanded a change in the club’s board of directors. Mainly with the issue related to salaries. Luxa asked the directors to commit to paying on time for both athletes and administrative employees.

“He’s been fighting a lot for the players, employees so that the appointments are brought up to date. This gives greater security to all employees and those who belong to the Cruzeiro family. And it’s working,” said Rômulo, who praised the coach.

“A coach who has won almost 50 titles in his career, he has a very strong background, very expressive authority to pass on to all of us players, and things are happening. of the first rounds and we will have to give a full gas to recover the points, and seek access, which is everyone’s goal. He only talks about it and has been passing this message on to all of us. another thing, other than not fighting with all your might to gain access,” he explained.

Luxury Effect

Defender Eduardo Brock is a football player. In his 30s, the defender made an analysis of what the coach’s presence has caused at the club.

“First, he doesn’t need to praise Luxembourg, for his history as a professional and as a person. Brazil as a whole knows, I don’t need to talk about the history and size of the positivity he brought to us by coming here. Even with the positivity coming from him, a giant person with a giant name, the pressure also came, the responsibility came as well. This he demands a lot from us, because all the players who are here have the responsibility of taking Cruzeiro to Serie A. Everyone has to assume this responsibility.” , he stressed.

Cruzeiro’s next commitment is against CRB, on Sunday (29), at 4:00 pm, for the 20th round of Série B do Brasileirão.

“Even when facing opponents, who know that there is growth here, they understand the size of Cruzeiro, where the club needs to go, which is in the Serie A classification zone. We are looking for that, we are We are happy that the results are happening, but we have a long way to go, with a clear head to achieve this goal,” concluded Brock.