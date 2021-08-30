Ativa wants to maintain a portfolio above the Ibovespa and makes 3 changes a week – Money Times

The portfolio recommends by Activates Investments outperformed your benchmark (reference), the Ibovespa (IBOV), between August 23 and 27, increasing 3.24% and 2.22%, respectively.

And for this week, the brokerage brings three adjustments to its portfolio, as it had access to Money Times.

Here are the three actions included: Interbank (BIDI11), Tegma (TGMA3) and Usiminas (USIM5).

In the case of the last paper, analysts Lucas Xavier and Felipe Vella draw a comment based on graphical analysis.

“Usiminas share defends loss of support at R$ 17.85, leaving a graphic structure that indicates a new high leg, to seek R$ 19.50 and later, R$ 21.20 per share”, explains the pair.

On the other hand, they are no longer part of the portfolio recommends the following assets: Let’s go (VAMO3), Valid (VLID3) and South America (SULA11).

See below the portfolio recommended by the Elite between the 30th of August and the 3rd of September:

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation..