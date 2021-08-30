Atlético-MG fans praise Diego Costa’s performance in his debut

Atlético-MG went to Bragança Paulista to face Red Bull Bragantino and returned with a point in their bag. Diego Costa’s goal, who tied the match 1-1 at the end, made the Atleticans go crazy on social media on Sunday night (29).
The name of the striker, who debuted, scoring in the 18th round of the Brasileirão was among the most talked about topics on Twitter. Among the opinions, it has everything. Fans surrendering to him and even people who support other Brazilian clubs praised the striker. There are also memes, as well as fans who have buggered their directors for not hiring the player or another striker of a similar level. See what they’re talking about:
Signings equal to Diego Costa resolves. Hulk resolves. Brazilian football is weak and they are WAY above average.
— Henrique Cesar Moreira. ️ (@rickmoreiira_)
August 30, 2021
Diego Costa I say and I repeat Will SOBAR in Brazil
— @NilsonEduardo (@NEVCOFICIAL)
August 30, 2021
Diego Costa goal
And Palmeiras wanting Gilberto
— Kuscevic De Paula (@Fheer_SEP)
August 30, 2021
Diego Costa, without intrusion playing the fine. PALMEIRAS BOARD I hate you
— tauanyzanata (@tatazm_)
August 30, 2021
goal in the debut
Diego Costa 1
Messi 0
— Anne (@annemtns)
August 30, 2021
“Imagine when he (Diego Costa) has 100%”
no one will put up with me KKKKKKKKKKK I will be unbearable, because the man will destroy
— ️ (@Lari_costa04)
August 30, 2021
you’re happy that diego costa has already nailed it
— Hanashiro (@HanashiroDe)
August 30, 2021
It’s Diego Costa my friends
— Mariana Crispim (@MarianaCrispi15)
August 30, 2021