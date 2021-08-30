Atlético-MG fans praise Diego Costa’s performance in his debut

Atlético-MG went to Bragança Paulista to face Red Bull Bragantino and returned with a point in their bag. Diego Costa’s goal, who tied the match 1-1 at the end, made the Atleticans go crazy on social media on Sunday night (29).

The name of the striker, who debuted, scoring in the 18th round of the Brasileirão was among the most talked about topics on Twitter. Among the opinions, it has everything. Fans surrendering to him and even people who support other Brazilian clubs praised the striker. There are also memes, as well as fans who have buggered their directors for not hiring the player or another striker of a similar level. See what they’re talking about: