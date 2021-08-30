Atlético-MG guarantees a draw against Red Bull Bragantino thanks to Diego Costa’s goal

Seeking to regain the advantage in the leadership of the Brazilian championship, O Atlético-MG went to the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium to face the Red Bull Bragantino, but ended up leaving the field with a 1-1 draw, thanks to a goal by Diego Costa at the end. Nathan Silva, against, scored for the home team.

Galo started squeezing, even playing away from home, but it was Massa Bruta who opened the scoring. In a cross in the area, Nathan Silva swerved against his own goal and got in the way of goalkeeper Everson.

Zaracho still had the chance of a draw in the 34th minute, when, in a volley close to the small area, he saw the opposing defender save practically on top of the line.

On the way back to the second stage, the panorama of athletic dominance followed. But, with the defense well posted, the attack often had to resort to kicks from outside the area.

On minute 38, Sasha crossed the ball to rookie Diego Costa, free-kick, who gave a precise shot to tie the match.

Championship status

Atlético reaches 39 points, seeing rivals like Palmeiras and Flamengo leaning on the table, while Red Bull Bragantino has 32 points and takes fourth place.

It was bad: Nathan Silva

The defender has been accumulating good performances with the Rooster shirt, but his inattention ended up costing his team the three points, in addition to hindering the dispute for the title of the competition.

Diego Costa debuting

On the same day that Messi performed for the first time with the shirt of the PSG, Diego Costa played for the first time for Galo. The center forward entered the second stage of the duel, with the team needing the result and, in one of the few chances he had, he scored a beautiful goal to tie.

upcoming games

Bragantino returns to the field on the 7th of September, against the International. With a few more days off, Rooster faces the strength, on the 12th.

Datasheet

Red Bull Bragantino 1 x 1 Atlético-MG

GOALS: Nathan Silva (against) (RBB); Diego Costa (CAM)

RED BULL BRAGANTINO: Cleiton; Aderlan, Fabricio Bruno, Léo Ortiz and Edimar (Luan Cândido); Jadsom, Eric Ramires and Praxedes (Vitinho); Artur (Natan), Alerrandro (Hurtado) and Cuello (Helinho). Technician: Mauricio Barbieri

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano (Sasha), Nathan Silva, Alonso and Arana; Tchê Tchê, Nacho (Guga) and Zaracho (Nathan); Savarino (Diego Costa), Hulk and Vargas (Keno). Technician: Cuca