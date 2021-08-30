Attention: Run to the post because it’s the last day of the flu vaccine – Capital

capital

After almost 5 months of campaign against Influenza, the mobilization of immunization in the population ends today

By Gabriela Couto | 08/30/2021 11:02 AM

The entire population can be vaccinated against the flu, which is also a dangerous disease and kills (Photo Marcos Maluf)

The Influenza Vaccination Campaign ends today (30) in Campo Grande. The vaccine is available to the entire population in the primary health care network. So far, 198,071 doses have been applied, which corresponds to only 79.2% of the target audience.

The goal established by the Ministry of Health is 90% coverage in each of the priority groups, but here in the Capital only children aged between six months and under six years and the elderly reached this mark. Even health and education workers reached vaccination coverage of only 87.7% and 65.45% respectively

Due to low demand, since July vaccination has been released to the entire population. It is noteworthy that whoever is immunized against the flu needs to have a 14-day interval window for the vaccine against covid-19 and not have flu-like symptoms.

The Influenza vaccine protects against three strains of the flu. The warning is that the disease can be as dangerous as covid-19, as it is also easy to spread, causes severe acute respiratory syndrome and can lead to death in the same way.