Bahia registers 387 new cases of Covid-19 and 27 more deaths from the disease

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 387 cases of Covid-19 were registered (growth rate of +0.03%) and 496 recovered (+0.04%). The epidemiological bulletin this Sunday (29) also records 27 deaths. Although the deaths occurred on different dates, confirmation and registration were carried out today. Of the 1,219,827 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, 1,190,243 are already considered recovered, 3,141 are active and 26,443 have confirmed deaths.

The epidemiological bulletin still counts 1,496,866 discarded cases and 230,181 under investigation. These data represent official notifications compiled by the Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance in Health of Bahia (Divep-BA), together with municipal surveillance and the Ministry of Health databases until 5 pm this Sunday. In Bahia, 51,842 health professionals were confirmed for Covid-19. To access the full bulletin, click here or visit Business Intelligence.

Vaccination

With 8,740,157 vaccinated against the coronavirus (Covid-19) with the first dose or single dose, Bahia has already vaccinated 78.8% of the adult population (18 years or older), estimated at 11,087,169. The Department of Health of the State of Bahia (Sesab) makes daily contact with the teams in each municipality in order to measure the amount of doses applied and provides detailed information on the panel https://bi.saude.ba.gov.br /vaccination/.