Banco do Brasil systems are down – News

Banco do Brasil’s systems went offline this Friday (27) and left more than 54 million customers without access to accounts. ATMs, the bank’s website and application ceased to function. Transfers, payment slips, payments via debit and credit and even withdrawals were unavailable, according to customer reports on social networks.

“I tried to pay the installment of my car and the application didn’t access. Then I went to pay the coffee bill and didn’t swipe the card. Then I went to a store and neither debit nor credit worked. I just left the market and the same thing. I had to use another bank’s overdraft to pay these bills”, reports journalist Bruna Marques.

“BB confirms inconsistency in its systems this Friday afternoon, 27, and is working to restore normalcy,” says a statement from the institution. According to a source in the technology area of ​​Banco do Brasil interviewed by R7, the problem is with the so-called environment mainframe, a high-powered computer that serves as the central system.

The bank denies that the problem was caused by hackers or cyber attacks. The problem affects Banco do Brasil’s systems throughout the world in a generalized manner.

According to the “DownDetector” portal, which monitors website crashes in real time, problems with the bank’s systems began to be reported as of 2:43 pm today. More than 3,000 complaints have been made about instability in the bank’s systems.