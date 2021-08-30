Barbara Evans cries when talking about embryo biopsy results

Barbara Evans he did not contain his emotion when talking about the result of the biopsy he performed on the embryos in the in vitro fertilization process. The 30-year-old model is trying to have her first child with her husband, Gustavo Theodoro.

“It will start with crying. You can see I was already crying. The biopsy result came out. From seven embryos, we had three healthy. We needed four, the doctor recommended that we do two more cycles in a row of egg capture, now. But I don’t have the emotional structure to do another two months in a row. I talked to my husband and if God wanted it that way, so do we,” she began, in tears.

Afterwards, the model explained that they will try to make the first fertilization with the results they achieved. “Let’s go ahead, put these two embryos and let’s leave one frozen. Let’s pray a lot and cheer a lot. I’m sure God is preparing the best for us. If it doesn’t work – I know that we always have to think positively, but we have to be aware of what might happen – then, if none of the two embryos, of the two that we are going to put, do not succeed, we will go through a new capture”, he explained.

At the end of the video, she also commented that she is already getting ready for her first fertilization. “We are preparing my uterus, my endometrium is beautiful, everything is perfect and going well. So, let’s go ahead,” he said.

