Barcelona beat Getafe 2-1 with another goal from Depay and good start at Espanyol

Barcelona did not have an easy life, but beat Getafe 2-1, this Sunday, at Camp Nou, in a game valid for the 3rd round of the Laliga.

Sergi Roberto and Memphis Depay scored the goals of the Catalan triumph – the Dutchman’s goal, by the way, was a great goal. Sandro Ramírez cashed in on Ter Stegen’s failure.

With this, Barça continues their good start in the Spanish Championship, which now has two wins and a draw, with the blaugrans occupying the front of the table.

Despite the triumph, however, the team led by Ronald Koeman did not make an eye-catching game. Quite the opposite.

The team coolie he even had good control of possession, keeping the ball for almost 70% of time. However, he finished very little: only 7 sometimes against 8 of Getafe.

And the lack of top reserves was also evident at Barça, as Koeman had to use some Barcelona B boys like Gaviria and Nico González during the match.

Best moments

Championship status

With the result, Barcelona will 7 stitches and stays on 4th placement of the Spanish Championship.

Getafe already follows with 0 point and is in 18th position, opening the relegation zone of Laliga.

Depay celebrates after scoring for Barcelona over Getafe EFE/Toni Albir

The guy: Depay

It goes on showing that it was a more than successful hiring of the Barcelona board.

Floating between various attacking positions, he troubled Getafe’s defense at various times.

He scored the decisive goal abusing the class, showing that he is now the main player for Barça after Messi’s departure.

In the season, they are already two try and 1 assistance in 3 matches so far.

It will certainly improve your performance even more as Griezmann and Braithwaite finally decide to play something…

It was bad: having Stegen

Coming back from injury, the German goalkeeper was selected for the 1st time this season this Sunday.

However, Ter Stegen was clearly still out of rhythm, which was evident in Getafe’s goal.

In the move in question, Sandro Ramírez didn’t even kick as hard from the edge of the area, but the archer took “a millennium” to fall and the ball died in the net.

He will certainly regain his best pace as the season progresses, but he is obviously still out of the picture.

upcoming games

Getafe returns to the field on September 13th, against the Elche, at 3 pm (Brasilia), by Laliga.

The next day, at 4 pm, Barcelona receives the Bayern Munchen, for the debut of UEFA Champions League.

Datasheet

Barcelona 2 x 1 Getafe

GOALS: Barcelona: Sergi Roberto [2′] and Depay [30′] Getafe: Sandro Ramirez [19′]

BARCELONA: Ter-Stegen; Emerson (Dest), Araújo, Lenglet and Jordi Alba; Busquets, Sergi Roberto (Gaviria) and De Jong; Griezmann (Mingueza), Braithwaite (Nico González) and Depay Technician: Ronald Koeman

GETAFE: David Soria; Iglesias (Damián Suárez), Mitrovic, Djené (Akurugu) and Olivera; Aleñá (Timor), Maksimovic, Arambarri and Jankto; Unal (Macias) and Sandro Ramírez (Mata) Technician: Michel González