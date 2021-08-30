BB and Caixa decide to leave Febraban

Banco do Brasil (BB) and Caixa decided to leave the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) and have already notified the decision to the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, and to the President of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, as reported by the Estadão/Broadcast. The reason for the departure is due to a manifesto that the Federation of Industries of São Paulo (Fiesp) should publish on Tuesday, 30, with a request for harmony between the three Powers. Febraban is a signatory of the document.

The understanding of public banks, according to sources, is that the institution, which represents the sector in the country, is private and is taking a political stance, which both, which are controlled by the government, disagree.

Information on the arrival of BB and Caixa da Febraban was provided by columnist Lauro Jardim, from The globe.

The two banks reportedly sent a note to Febraban, communicating the entity’s departure if the manifesto is published. According to reports collected by the report, both were against joining the initiative, which was voted on by the institution and had the majority’s agreement. The subject has been discussed for a week. The manifesto does not mention President Jair Bolsonaro, but it brings implicit criticism to the administration of Paulo Guedes and was seen by public banks as a clear attack on economic policy. That’s because in the text, obtained by the Estadão/Broadcast, the entities that sign it are asking for “urgent and necessary measures” for Brazil to overcome the pandemic, return to growth and generate jobs, thus “reducing the social needs” that “affect large segments of the population”.

In the government, who led the movement to break public banks with Febraban was the president of Caixa, Pedro Guimarães, who maintains close proximity to Bolsonaro.

The relationship between public and private banks was already bad at Febraban, to the point that a national association of public banks was being considered. The Fiesp manifesto, entitled “The square belongs to the three Powers”, was signed by several civil society entities. Together, they highlight in the document, that they see with “great concern” the “escalation of tensions and hostilities between public authorities”.

The document calls for harmony as a “rule” between the Legislative, the Executive and the Judiciary. None of the Powers, he argues, is “superior in importance”, none “invades the limit” of others and one “cannot do without” the others.

The top management of the two official banks disputes the text’s diagnosis of a serious crisis. For them, “Brazil is already growing, the economy is in a ‘V-shaped recovery’, generating jobs”. By that assessment, the manifesto would make no sense.

In both institutions, there is a wing that worries whether Febraban’s departure could be questioned by control bodies, such as the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), which is characterized as political interference. In addition, the disengagement of the two largest banks from the association that represents the financial institutions could have consequences for “common objectives”, such as tax reform, in which everyone is on the same side.

Wanted, BB and Caixa did not comment on the matter. Febraban stated that it does not comment on positions attributed to its members. About the manifesto of the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo, he said that the document was “directed to several entities and that the matter was submitted to the governance of Febraban, as usual”. Information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.