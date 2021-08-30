Beach of Balneário Camboriú begins to have an extension of the sand strip; see before and after photos | Santa Catarina

The city became a municipality in 1964, when it emancipated from Camboriú. The attractiveness of the beaches and the implementation of the BR-101, which crosses the municipality, allowed for a stimulus to tourism activity.
In addition, the expansion of civil construction, with the installation of the famous skyscrapers, caused changes around the edge of Praia Central.
The main argument of the Balneário Camboriú City Hall for the expansion works is the need to rebuild the strip of sand, which was “swallowed” by the sea over the last few decades.
But the fattening should also increase the amount of sunshine at Praia Central, which is hit by the shadows cast by the buildings during the early afternoon. The expectation is that the expansion works will bring reinforcement to tourism and also gain to the real estate sector.
Since March, this postcard of the municipality has received the expansion works, with the greatest advance in the last week, when the strip of sand on the beach was widened by 350 meters (see video below).
Beach expansion process in Balneário Camboriú (SC)
Check out the images that show the city’s before and after:
Central Beach of Balneário Camboriú in the 1940s — Photo: Historical Archive of Balneário Camboriú/Disclosure
Avenida Atlântica de Balneário Camboriú, in the 1950s — Photo: Balneário Camboriú Historical Archive/Disclosure
View of the old beach of Camboriú, in 1958 — Photo: City Hall of Balneário Camboriú/Publishing
View from the North point of Balneário Camboriú beach, 1960s — Photo: Balneário Camboriú City Hall/Publishing
Summer on the beach of Balneário Camboriú, 1970s — Photo: Jefferson Antônio Marcos/City Hall of Balneário Camboriú/Publishing
View of the central beach in the 1970s — Photo: Luiza Klein Lemos/PMBC/Divulgação
Balneário Camboriú Central Beach, already with several buildings, in the 1990s — Photo: Balneário Camboriú City Hall/Publishing
Sand at the Central Beach of Balneário Camboriú packed with tents on December 31, 2019 — Photo: Fabiano Correia/NSC TV
Central Beach of Balneário Camboriú on October 31, 2020 — Photo: Luiz Carlos Souza/NSC TV
Praia Central on July 7, 2021 — Photo: City Hall Balneário Camboriú/Reprodução
Praia Central on August 22, 2021 — Photo: Isaac Orcino/Disclosure
Praia Central on August 28, 2021 — Photo: City Hall of Balneário Camboriú/Disclosure
The widening of the sand strip began in March of this year. On August 22, the work phase with a dredge in the strip began. The expectation is that the works will be completed by the end of October, before the summer season.
The filling starts in front of Rua 3700 and goes towards Barra Sul, in stretches that will be prohibited from public access. The total cost is R$67 million.
- Start of transporting the sand to the shore
- Navigation is prohibited in Praia Central
Before the arrival of the dredger, the pipeline was assembled. According to the city hall, it consists of 360 tubes of 6 tons each. They were scattered along the beach and soldiers until they had a length of 2.2 kilometers.
