Benevenuto tests positive for Covid-19 and loses Fortaleza in Serie A

– There is NO bad or good weather for Brasileirão. There is always a way, even unusual days, different times, as long as the competition fulfills the ritual. Even if it’s over wood and stone. It has always been like this, it would not be now that it would change.

– The heart of the matter lies precisely in the format of the Brazilian football calendar, since its origins, with tournaments entering into the arena of the other, a total lack of organization. Were a better orderly schedule, eliminating some totally unnecessary tournaments, the story would be told differently.

– There is NOT a single culprit. There are several, from the federations themselves, that insist and persist with their state championships that, for a long time, lost their raison d’être. In the midst of all this, there are some Cups of this and that, which also lead to absolutely nothing.

– THAT, say, for example, the Northeast Cup, invented by a League that brings together clubs in the Region. The winner, in addition to an ugly cup, wins the participation in the next Copa do Brasil as a major award. Result — they clog up the Brazil Cup of clubs even more, with rounds trumping the others. It’s already past 90 clubs, it won’t be long before it will reach one hundred. Does anyone doubt? The more I.

REFLEXES

– FATALLY, all this will flow into the progress of Brasileirão, our biggest competition, which needed to be taken more seriously, if it were well ordered in their games. However it is not.

– TWO examples of what will happen this weekend, entering (what a word!) on Monday. Ceará will face América-MG, inside Independência, at 11:00 am, under the blazing sun.

– THIS game was placed at this time so that Brasileirão would not suffer interruption and continue its normal course. For CBF, the time factor is not relevant. The clubs that turn around and send their teams to the field. The fear of heat stroke takes a back seat.

SALVATION BOARD

– Regarding the game, América-MG, as host, is one of the worst teams in Brasileirão, stuck in the relegation zone, while Ceará is a little higher, looking to assert itself in the Brasileirão.

– It still hasn’t, there are so many ties accumulated in number of nine. Maybe America-MG is your lifeline. Or not. Would a draw, by any chance, be a good result? For coach Guto Ferreira, with that tactical design of his, also known as rame-rame, if that happens, he won’t complain.

RAIN-NO-WASTING

– It is THROUGH this path of always favoring the draw that Alvinegro fulfills its pilgrimage, for the simple fact that their coach does not know how to act offensively, out of precaution or even fear. Ceará’s own campaign, and its respective results, give a free sample of the team’s behavior on the four lines.

– EVEN knowing all this, the board of directors folds its arms, as if it approved of this form of Alvinegro acting, as long as it saves its skin for the next Brasileirão. Yes, because tying will always remain in this eternal rain-no-wet. Has anyone ever seen in the history of football a team opting for a draw to come, at least, close to the title? Alvinegro will not be the author of this novelty.

MONDAY, THERE’S MORE

– It sounds like a trancoso story, but it isn’t. To adjust the Brasileirão table, press here, press there, the game between Fortaleza and Cuiabá, at Castelão, will be on an atypical Monday night. To top it off, 9:30 pm, the most indigestible time created by CBF, hostage to television.

– TRICOLOR, whose campaign, at least so far, is the best in recent times, sustaining itself, for a long time, in third place, chasing Palmeiras and Atlético-MG. You can turn the first turn in even better position depending on him first, after stumbling from whoever is in front of you.

WHO REMEMBER?

– SMALL memory test. Who, by chance, remembers the last time there was a football match in these parts on Monday? Nothing against Monday, in fact, my favorite day, although one thing has nothing to do with the other.

– It’s also valid for the atypical Sunday morning game, which has already happened, yes, but I doubt very much that anyone still remembers when the last time was.

– THUS follows this year’s Brasileirão, the same model as the previous ones, so without so much surprise. For the two clubs from Ceará, however, this is a strange novelty. But if that’s how it’s written, let the will of the gods be done… of arach.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags