BH completes vaccination of people aged 59 and 58 this Monday (8/30) – General

(photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) Next week, the city of Belo Horizonte will vaccinate against COVID-19 the public aged between 20 and 18 years. It also continues with the application of the second dose to people aged 59 to 57, urban cleaning workers, subway workers and truck drivers.

Young people aged 19 should be aware of the separation made by the city for that age. The men are expected to go to the posts on Thursday (02/09). The girls will be immunized on Friday (09/03). This Sunday, the posts vaccinated 21-year-olds in the capital of Minas Gerais.

According to the epidemiological bulletin, released by the Municipal Health Department on Friday (27), 78% of the population over 18 years old received the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. Regarding the second dose, 40% completed the vaccination schedule. The capital confirmed 270,750 cases of the new coronavirus and 6,507 deaths, also according to this balance sheet, the last one disclosed.

Access vaccination locations and schedules here.

SEE THE VACCINATION CALENDAR

08/30 (Monday)

– 59 and 58 years – second dose.

*Only people aged 59 and 58 can take the second dose on August 30th, whose vaccination card date is scheduled for September 6th.

08/31 (Tuesday)

– 20 years old, complete until August 31 – first dose.

09/01 (Wednesday)

– 57 years – second dose.

09/02 (Thursday)

– 19-year-old males, completed by September 30 – first dose.

– Passengers Collective Transport and Road workers (drivers and collectors) – second dose.

– workers in urban cleaning and solid waste management – second dose.

– subway and rail transport workers – second dose.

03/09 (Friday)

– 19-year-old women, completed by September 30 – first dose.

– 56 years old – second dose.

09/04 (Saturday)

– 18 years old, completed by September 30 – first dose.

– truck drivers – second dose.