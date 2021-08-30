Body found in Marambaia, Rio, is a woman who disappeared in Angra, police say | Rio de Janeiro

TV Globo found that Cristiane’s family recognized the body by the tattoos on the leg.

The two left by boat to watch the sunset at Lagoa Verde, one of the most visited tourist spots on Ilha Grande, and were never seen again.

Delegate Vilson Almeida talks about the woman’s body found in Barra de Guaratiba

“Family members recognized it by photo,” said police chief Vilson Almeida, head of the 166th DP (Angra). The search for Leonardo continues.

According to the delegate, the police will await confirmation of the body’s identity by the coroner to define the direction of the investigation.

The corpse was found by the Fire Department in Barra de Guaratiba and removed only this Monday, because the sea was rough over the weekend. A firefighters’ hearse took the body to the IML in Rio.

On Sunday, Cristiane’s son, Guilherme Brito, was at Restinga da Marambaia to search. He even took a boat and navigated the sandbank, however, due to bad weather, he had to return.

Also according to the firefighters, searches around Ilha Grande, in Angra dos Reis, where the couple was last seen, were also resumed this Monday.

More than a week of disappearance

The couple was last seen on Sunday (22) while spending the weekend together in a house in Praia da Longa, Ilha Grande, in Angra dos Reis.

According to the Civil Police, Cristiane Nogueira da Silva, 48, and Leonardo Machado de Andrade, 50, were trying to reach a reconciliation during their tour of the city.

The police have not yet detailed whether there was anyone else on the vessel or what happened, nor the cause of Cristiane’s death.

Population can help with information

Anyone who has information that can help the police can call 185, number for maritime emergencies and requests for assistance, (24) 3365-3355, directly with the Angra dos Reis police station, or send an email to [email protected] navy.mil.br.