Body found in Rio is a woman who disappeared in Angra dos Reis

Angra dos Reis – The body found in Restinga da Marambaia, in Rio, on Sunday (29) belongs to Cristiane Nogueira da Silva, 48, who disappeared a little over a week ago, in Angra dos Reis, when she was with her former partner, Leonardo Machado de Andrade, 48 years old. According to information from TV Globo, the family recognized the body, which will be sent to the Instituto Médico Legal do Rio.

The corpse was found by the Fire Department in Barra de Guaratiba and removed only this Monday, the 30th, because the sea was rough and it was raining on Sunday. Cristiane’s body was in an area belonging to the Army and was taken to the Sepetiba barracks, where the family recognized Cristiane’s tattoos.

According to an expert who carried out a preliminary analysis, at the site, the body has lesions, but which, he believes, were caused by marine fauna. “It takes a deeper analysis to get to the cause of death and what motivated these injuries, but, in principle, they were done that way (by marine fauna),” he said.

According to the Fire Department, the search for Leonardo continues this Monday (30). The couple was last seen on the 22nd, when they went out to see the sunset at Praia da Longa, Ilha Grande, in Angra.

With information from the Regional Focus *