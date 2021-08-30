Body is found and police investigate if it is a missing couple

A body was found this morning in Restinga da Marambaia, in Barra de Guaratiba, in the West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. According to the Civil Police, the 116th DP (Angra dos Reis) is investigating whether it is one of the victims who disappeared on August 22nd. Cristiane Nogueira da Silva, 48, and Leonardo Machado de Andrade, 50, left by boat at 4:30 pm that Sunday to watch the sunset and were no longer seen.

In a statement, the Civil Police informed that steps are being taken to identify the body. The vessel the couple was on has not yet been found.

On social media, Cristiane’s daughter, Pamella Brito, posted a video asking for prayers for the family. “Keep praying, keep praying. I’m out of strength. I just ask you to keep sharing photos of the two. I still have faith and hope,” he said.

The couple was last seen on a trawler at 4:30 pm in Ilha Grande, Praia da Longa and, according to Cristiane’s children, she and Leonardo left on their way to Lagoa Verde to watch the sunset. The two should have returned to Rio de Janeiro on Monday (23).

Guilherme Brito, also Cristiane’s son, informed on social networks that since 10 am on Sunday they lost contact with their mother. They were communicating daily, he said.

“We thought it was because of the signal, and that the next day we would be able to talk to her. The next day the driver came to Piratas (marina in Angra) to meet her to take her to Rio de Janeiro and that’s when we started to despair,” the son said earlier this week.