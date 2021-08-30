Brazil has the second lowest average of covid-19 deaths in the year – 08/29/2021

Brazil registered today the second lowest average of deaths per covid-19 of the year. With 278 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the index reached 679 deaths/day from the disease in the last week.

This is a level similar to December last year, before the second wave, according to data obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments. The lowest index of the year occurred last Friday (27), with 677 — the lowest since December 30, 2020, when it was 668.

It is worth remembering that the moving average of deaths is the daily average of cases calculated based on death data from the last seven days. In this account, the data obtained by the consortium of vehicles are taken into account and not the numbers provided by the Ministry of Health.

Image: Art/UOL

There were also 11,855 new cases of the disease, with a total of 20,738,655 diagnoses since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. In all, the country has already had 579,330 thousand deaths.

Fourteen states reported fewer than ten deaths in the past 24 hours. Weekends have historically lower records, because of the transfer of data by municipal health departments.

Despite the slowdown in numbers, experts continue to warn of the importance of maintaining sanitary protocols due to the delta variant.

Image: Art/UOL

Four states showed variation with an upward trend in the comparison of the last 14 days. Another six and the Federal District registered stability and 16 are falling. The general average in Brazil has also been falling for five days. Today, it registered -19%.

This index is compared to even 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend. Above 15%, it is considered that the picture is of acceleration. Between these two levels, the scenario is one of stability.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-3%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-26%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (28%)

North region

Northeast region

Maranhão: stable (-13%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-38%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (12%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-38%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: stable (14%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (8%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-11%)

Ministry of Health data

The Ministry of Health announced today that Brazil registered 298 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 579,308 deaths across the country.

According to the numbers in the folder, there were 13,210 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total infected to 20,741,815 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 19,663,748 cases recovered from the disease so far, with another 498,759 being followed up.

Gamma variant evolved and extended transmission, says scientist who discovered it

In January, a survey coordinated by virologist Felipe Naveca, from Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) Amazônia, confirmed the existence of a variant of the new coronavirus, originating in the Amazon.

It was P.1 (now called gamma), which would come to “dominate” the country and account for more than 90% of covid-19 cases at the peak of the second wave in the country.

Seven months after the discovery, Naveca says, in an interview with UOL, that the variant does not stop presenting mutations and that they favored the transmission of the virus.

He says that it is still too early to know if the delta variant will do something similar in Brazil. “With the detection of the first six cases of delta, last week, in Amazonas, it will be possible to verify in the coming weeks whether there will be a change in the epidemiological scenario and whether or not to associate it with the delta variant”, he says.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.