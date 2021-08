Brazil reaches 80% of the population over 18 with 1st dose

Ceará registered, last Saturday, 28, 931,152 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 24,015 victims of the disease, according to data published in IntegraSUS, platform of the Health Department of the State of Ceará (Sesa), consolidated at 7:12 pm. Between Friday, 27th, and Saturday, 28th, 336 new confirmations were inserted on the platform.

In the same period, there were no new deaths caused by Sars-Cov-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19. Due to the delay in getting more recent deaths into the system, Covid-19 victims who died in the same period can be registered later.

In the state, there are 653,530 people recovered from the disease and 34,454 with suspected infection. The fatality rate — the proportion of deaths among confirmed cases — is 2.6%. 2,587,942 tests were performed to detect the coronavirus in Ceará.

Covid-19: Ceara numbers



931,152 Confirmed cases

24,015 Deaths

2.6% lethal rate

2,590,814 exams

653,530 recovered people

None confirmed death in the last 24 hours

lethality rate

There is a difference between the death rate and the fatality rate of a disease. The death rate refers to the number of people who have died from a disease in relation to the total population of a place — be it a city, state, country, or even the entire world. The lethality rate refers to the number of people who died from a disease in relation to the number of people infected by it.

Vaccination campaign

In the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in the state, all municipalities in Ceará have already started to vaccinate the general population. The new stage of the campaign takes place in descending order of age, starting at 59 years of age. To receive the vaccine, people must be properly registered on the Digital Health platform, from Sesa.

In addition to the general public, people included in the priority groups of phases 1, 2, 3 and 4, of the PNI, are receiving immunizations against the coronavirus in parallel. Among the categories are: health workers, elderly, indigenous people, quilombolas, people with comorbidities, pregnant women, postpartum women, people with disabilities, homeless people, education workers, professionals in public transport by road, subway, air, waterway, port between others.

