Brazil recorded 278 deaths by Covid this Sunday

SAO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Brazil registered 278 deaths by Covid and 11,855 cases of the disease, this Sunday (29). With that, the country reached 579,330 deaths and 20,738,655 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving average of deaths is 679. It is the lowest level this year.

The moving average of cases remained stable and is now 24,390.

Even with numbers lower than previous high data, the moment deserves attention and care. The country already has community circulation of the most transmissible delta variant, which has been causing significant increases in cases in other countries. The delta also seems to cause problems in Rio de Janeiro, which has seen increases in cases and hospitalizations.

The country’s data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between Folha de S.Paulo, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disseminate the numbers related to the pandemic of the new coronavirus. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

The average is a statistical instrument that seeks to smooth out large variations in data, as usually occur on weekends and holidays. It is calculated by adding the number of deaths in the last seven days and dividing the result by seven.

Data on vaccination against Covid-19, also collected by the consortium, were updated in 20 states and the Federal District.

According to data from the state departments of Health, the country has 129,114,566 people partially immunized and 60,364,051 with the two doses. Also included in this account are the single doses of Janssen applied.

The data published this Friday already consider the new IBGE population projection, also released this Friday. Until then, the proportion of those vaccinated was calculated considering a Brazilian population of 211.8 million; now, the new projection points to 213.3 million. The change brings a slight change in the proportion of vaccinated people.

With updated data and considering the entire Brazilian population, 60.5% of them have already received at least one dose. With the old projection, it would be 62.4%.

The share with the complete vaccination schedule is 28.3%, again, of the entire population.

Brazil recently reached 30% of adults with a complete vaccination schedule.

Even those who completed the vaccination schedule with two doses must maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, experts say.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles took place in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party), which threatened to withhold data, delayed bulletins about the disease and took information off the air, with the interruption of the dissemination of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government released conflicting data.