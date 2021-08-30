Brazilian Female: Corinthians beats Ferroviária and opens advantage in semis – 08/29/2021

Corinthians beat Ferroviária by 3-1, in the first game of the semifinals of the Brazilian Women’s Championship, tonight (29), at Fonte Luminosa, and opened up an advantage in the search for a place in the decision. The goals were scored by Victoria Albuquerque, Gabi Zanotti and Érika for the Parque São Jorge club. Yasmin Cosmann cashed for the housewives.

With the result in Araraquara-SP, Timão is closer to the vacancy in the competition decision. The other finalist team will leave the duel between Palmeiras and Internacional.

The semis return match takes place next Sunday (5), at Arena Barueri, at 20:00 (Brasilia time).

Game starts electrifying: one goal for each side

Seven minutes were enough for the two teams to go to the networks at Fonte Luminosa. At four, Vic Albuquerque received a precise cross from Portillo and completed it to the bottom of the goal. However, three minutes later the Railway tied. After a corner from the right, Yasmin moved up, took advantage of Kemelli’s fault and headed in to score for the hosts.

Gabi Zanotti breaks the tie with a bicycle goal

It didn’t take long and the athletes from Alvinegra were ahead of the scoreboard once again… and in style: at 15 minutes, after a corner taken by the right, Gabi Zanotti hit a beautiful bicycle and scored the second Corinthians goal. After Zanotti scored, the only danger in the opening stage was a shot from Aline Milene, in the face of goal, which stopped in a great defense by Kemelli.

Game has the same rhythm in the second half

Needing to tie, Ferroviária went up in the second half, but Corinthians didn’t back down either. The owners of the house almost scored with Rafa Mineira, who, in a counterattack, sent him across, and Carol Tavares, alone, headed out. The alvinegras responded with Tamires, who stopped in Luciana’s defense, and Jhennifer, who had a great opportunity but was stopped by Barrinha.

Erika kills in the chest and enlarges for Timon

The club from Parque São Jorge reached the third goal in a classy move by defender Érika. After Zanotti’s launch, on 25 minutes, the experienced defender took advantage of the opposing defensive line, killed the ball in the chest and kicked hard to beat Adriana and expand the score to 3-1.

Biggest Brazilian champions want to isolate themselves at the top

Corinthians and Ferroviária are the two teams that most won the Brazilian Women’s Championship, with two titles for each side. The team that makes it to the final will have the chance to fight for the trio and isolate themselves as the main national champion.

Stronger and stronger rivalry

The two teams have maintained a strong rivalry in recent years. At the 2019 Brazilian Nationals, Ferroviária beat Corinthians in the final and won the title. In that year’s Libertadores, Corinthians won the decision against Ferrinha and, in the 2020 Paulistão, they once again beat their rivals in the two finals and won the title.

What Corinthians and Railway need to do to go to the final

To advance to the decision, Arthur Elias’ team needs a win, draw or loss by one goal difference. A triumph by Ferrinha by two goals difference leads the game to penalties, and by three or more puts the team from Araraquara in the final.

Datasheet

1 x 3 Corinthians Railway

Location: Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara-SP

Hour: 20h (Brasilia time)

Referee: Daiane Caroline Muniz dos Santos (SP)

Assistants: Leandra Aires Cossette (SP) and Patrícia Carla de Oliveira (SP)

Yellow cards: Katiuscia (Corinthians) and Luana (Railway)

Red cards: None

Goals: Vic Albuquerque, at 3 minutes, Yasmin, at 8, and Gabi Zanotti, at 17 of the 1st time;

Railway: Luciana; Ana Alice, Luana (Suzane), Yasmin and Barrinha; Carol Tavares, Rafa Mineira, Carol Tavares (Maísa) and Gessica; Patricia Sochor and Aline Milene. Technique: Lindsay Camila.

Corinthians: Kemelli; Giovanna Campiolo, Katiuscia, Erika and Juliete; Anddressinha (Ingryd), Gabi Zanotti (Diany), Gabi Portilho (Jheniffer) and Tamires; Victoria Albuquerque and Adriana (Cocoa). Technician: Arthur Elias.