Brock says that rain hampered Cruzeiro’s game and praises defensive posture

Brock explained that the heavy turf hindered the exchange of passes at Cruzeiro (Photo: Francisco Cedrim/CRB)

Defender Eduardo Brock lamented the heavy rain that occurred in Macei, at the Rei Pel stadium, this Sunday, in the 0-0 tie between Cruzeiro and CRB, for the 21st round of the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. According to the defender, the defensive system behaved well, but the heavy turf made it difficult for the team to perform better.

“The rain, the field, made it a little difficult. A heavy field, even for playing the ball, was very complicated. Only the team behaved well, very well defensively. The CRB is fighting up there, so we knew it would be a very tough game. The rain made the game even tougher. But the team behaved well, played very compact. We had our goalscoring opportunities, but unfortunately we didn’t go in today. We are on the right track, working,” explained Brock to the Cruzeiro channel in the YouTube.

The 30-year-old player also highlighted the mentality of the celestial group. He stated that it is important to add at least one point when you do not win. “We’re going to every game to get the three points. The important thing is also to know that when you don’t win, you can’t lose. We’re managing to reproduce that,” he said.

Brock also designed the match against Gois, which is scheduled for September 7 at 9:30 pm, in Goinia. “Now, prepare a lot, Gois is a very strong team, they are doing very well in the championship. But we need to play our game there, better than this one, to leave with the three points.”

CRB x Cruzeiro: photos of the game valid for the 21st round of Series B There is no description for this image or gallery

valued tie

Midfielder Adriano, 21, was another Cruzeiro athlete who highlighted the difficulty imposed by the rain. In an interview with SportTV, the player also said that the ‘draw was fair’.

“We faced every game to win. But due to the circumstances as well, heavy field, long trip, I think it was a fair result. Next week we will seek the victory,” he explained.

With the result, Cruzeiro remains in the 14th position of the championship, with 25 points conquered. Fox is four points from the Z4 and 10 from the G4.