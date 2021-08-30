Bruna Alexandre loses and wins silver in Tokyo

It was not this time that Brazil won its first Paralympic gold medal in table tennis. This Monday (30), Bruna Alexandre lost the class 10 singles final (for walking athletes) to the Australian Qian Yang for 3 sets to 1, with splits of 11/13, 11/6/, 7/11 and 9/11. The Brazilian had been doing a perfect campaign in Tokyo, with 100% success until the decision.

In the final, however, she faced the athlete who had defeated the Polish Natalia Partyka, four-time Paralympic champion and five-time individual world champion in the previous phase, failing to win over the Chinese-born Australian.

The first set of the decision started level. The Brazilian, however, opened the advantage, 8/3 and 10/7. Only it allowed the Australian’s reaction. The opponent saved set points, turned the score around and finished the first game on 11/13. The second set had the superiority of Bruna, who came to open ahead of five points and kept her to win by 11/6, tying the game.

Although very focused on the match, the Brazilian had a difficult task in the third set. And even with a good start, getting to lead the score by 4/1, she saw the Australian stay ahead and close the game by 11/7. Yang’s victory in the third set harmed Bruna’s sequence in the match, who missed a lot and left the Australian to open up the advantage in the fourth. Bold, she went to get the tie, but she couldn’t turn it around. And the Australian won Paralympic gold after closing the set on 9/11.

Despite the defeat, Bruna’s journey in Japan was exciting. In the semifinal, she won the comeback of Shiau wen, from Taiwan, by 3-1, managing to qualify for the gold dispute. In the previous phases, she won her two clashes, the first against the Australian Melissa tapper for 3 sets to 0, and the second game against Yu Tzu Lin, from Taiwan, by the same score.

This is the best Paralympic campaign for the 26-year-old Brazilian, who now takes home the silver medal. And thus confirmed its evolution. After all, she was placed fifth in London in 2012. Afterwards, in Rio de Janeiro, in 2016, Bruna won bronze. Five years later, she played a very balanced final and came out with silver.

In addition to the bronze in the individual at the 2016 Paralympics, she won another medal for doubles, also bronze. In her collection of achievements, the Brazilian accumulates a bronze in the individual and teams at the 2014 China World Cup.

The table tennis player from Criciúma (SC) started in the sport at age 12, influenced by her brother, and competed until 2009 in tournaments for athletes without disabilities. The young woman amputated her arm when she was six months old, a badly applied injection caused a thrombosis.

Bruna’s silver is the second table tennis medal in Brazil at the Tokyo Paralympics, as Cátia Oliveira won bronze in the dispute of classes 1 and 2, for wheelchair athletes. In addition, Brazil now has 32 medals in Tokyo. There are 11 golds, 6 silvers and 15 bronzes.