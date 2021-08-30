Bruna Marquezine would be annoyed with novel by Neymar and Bruna Biancardi | celebrities

Reproduction/Intagram Bruna Marquezine and Bruna Biancardi

Neymar has not officially assumed the affair with Bruna Biancardi, but there is no doubt that the two are together. The ace enjoyed a vacation in Ibiza with the girl and even took her to watch a PSG game. Fans are following this new phase of the player with a lot of excitement, but a person wouldn’t be enjoying this story at all. It’s herself, Bruna Marquezine.

According to the newspaper Extra, the actress is upset with her ex-boyfriend’s new affair. Friends of the artist would have said that she is not enjoying seeing this romance because it is the first time the athlete has assumed he is with someone publicly since they broke up.

“The problem is that, until then, he had never acted with another as he acts with this one. A similar way when he was dating Bruna. Taking him for travel, appearing in public without caring and with a passionate look on his face,” says a source close to Bruna Marquezine.

Also according to Extra, the actress would have even attempted a rapprochement with Neymar. Shortly before the end of the relationship with Enzo Celulari, when they were in a bad phase of their relationship, Bruna would have gone to a party at Gabriel David’s house with the intention of being seen with the football player, but he was already accompanied by another woman .

Shortly thereafter, Neymar appeared enjoying a trip to Ibiza, Spain. Unlike the other times he went there to enjoy his bachelor life, he was accompanied by Bruna Biancardi. “He took the girl to Ibiza! Everyone knows how much he always messed up there, being single. Then, he appears in a photo with her and his teammates, all married and with children. Bruna bugou”, says a friend of Marquezine.