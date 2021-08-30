Bruno Montaleone raises temperature by displaying intimate part size on the web

Who has been causing a stir on social media this week was Bruno Montaleone. The actor, who will be part of the cast of Secret Truths 2, appeared in a bold photo behind the scenes of the serials recordings.

In an image posted on his Instagram profile, the heartthrob appeared only in swim trunks next to Rainer Cadet, who plays the character Visky. In addition to showing his six pack abs, Bruno also drew attention by showing the volume in his private parts.

“Secret Truths 2. Matheus & Visky“, he said, referring to the characters in the plot of Walcyr Carrasco. Netizens, of course, went wild with the publication. “What is it little boy?“questioned Daniel Rangel. “God bless“, affirmed Ícaro Silva.

“My blood pressure dropped. Do not do that“, asked Rafael Vitti. “Left back!“, noted Guilherme Hamacek, pointing out the direction in which Bruno’s organ appears in the image.

It is worth remembering that Montaleone entered the plot to replace João Gana, who was removed after being accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. In the soap opera, the heartthrob will star in several sex scenes with men and women in the plot.

Before leaving, João had already made the recordings for the first ten chapters alongside Zezé Polessa. The material will need to be redone and the actress, who plays the model’s grandmother, will have to re-record the content.

Secret Truth 2 is scheduled for release in October. The plot, which in this new phase will go deeper into the blue book, focusing on male models who enter the world of luxury prostitution, will have two versions: one with “hotter” sequences for streaming, and another a little more “ take it”, to air on Globo. On TV, the series should only be shown in 2023.

Although it hasn’t even aired yet, there is the possibility of a third season of the series. Who gave this spoiler was the author Walcyr Carrasco, during an interview with Altas Horas.

“There’s been a lot of talk about Secret Truths 3 and I’m waiting for the green light because it would be a whole new story to think about the characters”, delivered, at the time.