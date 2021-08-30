Brusque classifies the accusation of racism as ‘opportunism’, and the club’s athletes support Londrina’s player

After midfielder Celsinho, from Londrina, claiming to have been the target of racism during a match against Brusque, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, the club from Santa Catarina declared itself through an official statement. However, despite saying that he “condemns racist acts”, he treated the player’s claim as “sports artifice” and “opportunism”.

At the time, the player reported that he was called a monkey by someone who was in the box of the stadium of the team from Santa Catarina, watching the match. In a statement, Brusque states that the player “is known to be involved in this type of episode” and uses quotation marks to talk about the persecution that the athlete has been suffering.

“It actually happened [de ser chamado de macaco]. I don’t know if he is part of the technical committee, the board, a man in red, who is in the box. I also don’t understand why there are so many people in a protocol, a situation where fans are not released, we have a number like that. It’s unfortunate,” Celsinho said in an interview with Premiere after the game.

“The athlete, in turn, is known for getting involved in this type of episode. This is at least the 3rd time, only this year, that he claims to have been the target of racism, featuring a true “persecution” of it. […] Racism is something serious and cannot be treated as a sporting artifice, nor, either, with opportunism”, says the note from Brusque.

In the match in question, the referee Fábio Augusto Santos Sá Junior recorded in the summary that a member of the Brusque staff said: “Go cut that hair, you bee curl”.

This is not the first time that the player is the target of racism in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. On July 17, in a game against Goiás, narrator Romes Xavier and commentator Vinícius Silva, from Rádio Bandeirantes Goiânia, made racist comments regarding the athlete’s hair. They were removed from their duties.

On July 23, he was again the target of racial slur. This time, the author of the comment was Cláudio Guimarães, from Rádio Clube do Pará, who compared the athlete’s hair to a nest of termites. He was also dismissed by the network.

After Brusque’s social networks were taken by fans’ criticism, two athletes from the club itself expressed their support for the Londrina player, contrary to the official statement. Strikers Diego Mathias and Edu and right-back Edilson Junior published the same image with the message: “Say no to racism”.

Check out Brusque’s official note:

“Athlete Celso Honorato Júnior, reserve of Londrina EC, reported to the press that he would have been called a “monkey” by members of the Board of Directors of Brusque FC, during the game played yesterday (08/28).

Brusque FC, its fans, directors, coaching staff and sponsors have always been, throughout its history, absolutely respectful of all the principles that govern sporting and human relations. We would never allow any attitude with a racist connotation in our Club, which vehemently condemns any thought or practice in this regard.

The athlete, in turn, is known to be involved in this type of episode. This is at least the 3rd time, this year alone, that he claims to have been the target of racism, characterizing true “persecution” of it. It is important to clarify that, to the referee, the athlete did not report having been called a “monkey”, but rather that they would have said “he is going to cut that hair out of a bee’s bunch”, which was included in the summary and reveals the total contradiction in their reports.

Brusque FC reiterates that none of its directors practiced any act of racism and will take all appropriate measures to hold the athlete responsible for the false imputation of a crime. Racism is something serious and cannot be treated as a sporting device or opportunism.

The Board.”