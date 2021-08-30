Brusque says Celsinho, victim of racism, falsely charged a crime | brusque

The board of Brusque issued a statement on Sunday in which it says that midfielder Celsinho, from Londrina, made a “false imputation of crime” by informing that he was a victim of racism by a director of the Santa Catarina club in the game between the two teams on Saturday.

The comment of a person connected to Brusque – the game had closed gates for fans – was registered in the summary by the referee Fábio Augusto Santos Sá Junior. According to the text, a member of the Quadricolor staff told Celsinho: “Go cut that hair, you bee curl”.

Celsinho points to the location of the stadium where the racist comment came from

Despite the record in the summary, Brusque’s note denies any act of racism and says that the player “is known to be involved in this type of episode”. The Quadricolor board also informs that it will take appropriate measures against the midfielder of Londrina.

After the 0-0 draw between Brusque and Londrina, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, Celsinho told the Premiere that he was a victim of racism. He informed that he will take legal action.

– I don’t know if he’s part of the technical committee, the board, a man in red in the box. I also don’t understand why there are so many people in a protocol that the games are not released to fans. It’s unfortunate. A team of medium-low size recently promoted to the Brazilian Serie B to be committing such an act is inadmissible, but steps will be taken.

Saturday’s game was the third in which Celsinho was the target of racism in Serie B this year. Against Goiás, on July 17th, a narrator and a commentator from Rádio Bandeirantes Goiânia used terms like “heavy hair”, “bean flag” and “a filthy business” to comment on the midfielder’s hair. The duo apologized on social media and was removed from the network.

Less than a week later, against Remo, narrator Cláudio Guimarães, from Rádio Clube do Pará, stated that Celsinho “goes with his hair half a termite nest to hit the ball”. Guimarães was removed by the network and also apologized for the comment.

After the first two cases, Londrina players, in support of Celsinho, knelt in anti-racist protest before the match against Confiança, July 20th.

“The athlete Celso Honorato Júnior, reserve of Londrina EC, reported to the press that he would have been called a “monkey” by members of the Board of Brusque FC, during the game held yesterday (08/28). , technical committee and sponsors have always been, throughout its history, absolutely respectful of all the principles that govern sporting and human relations. We would never allow any attitude of racist connotation in our Club, which vehemently condemns any thought or practice in this regard The athlete, in turn, is known for getting involved in this type of episode. This is at least the 3rd time, only this year, that he claims to have been the target of racism, characterizing a true “persecution” of him. It is important to clarify that, to the referee, the athlete did not report having been called a “monkey”, but rather that they would have said “go cut that bee’s head hair”, which was included in the summary and reveals the total contradiction in their reports. O Brus FC reiterates that none of its directors practiced any act of racism and will take all appropriate measures to hold the athlete responsible for the false imputation of a crime. Racism is something serious and cannot be treated as a sporting artifice, nor, either, with opportunism.”

Brusque players have spoken out about the case of racial slur. Check it out below:

Edu manifested himself on social media

Edilson manifested himself on social networks