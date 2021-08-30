Butantan to delay delivery of CoronaVac doses to the federal government | São Paulo

The Butantan Institute released this Monday morning (30) another 10 million doses of CoronaVac to the National Immunization Program (PNI) of the Ministry of Health and informed that it will not be able to finalize the delivery of the 100 million doses provided for in the contract until Tuesday (31) as planned.

With the delivery of this new batch to the federal government, Butantan completes the transfer of 92.8 million doses.

The vaccines sent this morning are part of the second contract signed with the Ministry of Health, for 54 million immunizers. The first, with 46 million, was completed on May 12th.

At a press conference during the release of the batch, the director of the Institute, Dimas Covas, said that Butantan will not be able to complete the delivery of 100 million doses this Tuesday (31), as planned and supported by Governor João Doria ( PSDB), and also by the Institute, until last week.

He admitted that the closure was postponed and did not say what the new date is expected.

“We will not deliver the 54 million doses until tomorrow. We are rescheduling deliveries due to two facts. The first fact was the manifestation of the Ministry itself [da Saúde], which excluded the vaccine as being the vaccine for the third dose. So, this changes the schedule a little bit. We are rescheduling because we have other contracts to be serviced, other states, other countries, so we are rescheduling, we are not going to deliver the 54 million,” said Dimas Covas.

Dimas Covas, director of Butantan, at a press conference this Monday (30)

States and Latin America

After the end of the contract with the federal government, Butantan will be able to deliver vaccines to states and municipalities that want to purchase the immunization agent to complete their immunization program.

The Institute is negotiating with at least six states, in addition to countries in Latin America.

See below the delivery of doses of Butantan to the Ministry of Health:

January: 8.7 million

February: 4.583 million

March: 22.7 million

April 5th: 1 million

April 7th: 1 million

April 12th: 1.5 million

April 14: 1 million

April 19: 700 thousand

April 22: 180 thousand

April 30: 420 thousand

May 6th: 1 million

May 10th: 2 million

May 12: 1 million – totaling 46 million from the first contract

May 14: 1.1 million

June 11th: 800 thousand

June 14: 1 million

June 16: 1 million

June 18: 2.2 million

July 5th: 937 thousand

July 14: 800 thousand

July 15th: 200 thousand

July 16: 1 million

July 19: 1 million

July 21st: 1.5 million

July 23: 1 million

July 28: 1.5 million

July 30: 1.2 million

August 4: 2 million

August 9: 2 million

August 11th: 2 million

August 16: 4 million

August 18: 2 million

August 23: 4 million

August 25: 4 million

August 30: 10 million