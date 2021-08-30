Butantan to delay delivery of CoronaVac doses to the federal government | São Paulo

The Butantan Institute released this Monday morning (30) another 10 million doses of CoronaVac to the National Immunization Program (PNI) of the Ministry of Health and informed that it will not be able to finalize the delivery of the 100 million doses provided for in the contract until Tuesday (31) as planned.
With the delivery of this new batch to the federal government, Butantan completes the transfer of 92.8 million doses.
The vaccines sent this morning are part of the second contract signed with the Ministry of Health, for 54 million immunizers. The first, with 46 million, was completed on May 12th.
At a press conference during the release of the batch, the director of the Institute, Dimas Covas, said that Butantan will not be able to complete the delivery of 100 million doses this Tuesday (31), as planned and supported by Governor João Doria ( PSDB), and also by the Institute, until last week.
He admitted that the closure was postponed and did not say what the new date is expected.
“We will not deliver the 54 million doses until tomorrow. We are rescheduling deliveries due to two facts. The first fact was the manifestation of the Ministry itself [da Saúde], which excluded the vaccine as being the vaccine for the third dose. So, this changes the schedule a little bit. We are rescheduling because we have other contracts to be serviced, other states, other countries, so we are rescheduling, we are not going to deliver the 54 million,” said Dimas Covas.
Dimas Covas, director of Butantan, at a press conference this Monday (30) — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo
States and Latin America
After the end of the contract with the federal government, Butantan will be able to deliver vaccines to states and municipalities that want to purchase the immunization agent to complete their immunization program.
The Institute is negotiating with at least six states, in addition to countries in Latin America.
See below the delivery of doses of Butantan to the Ministry of Health:
- January: 8.7 million
- February: 4.583 million
- March: 22.7 million
- April 5th: 1 million
- April 7th: 1 million
- April 12th: 1.5 million
- April 14: 1 million
- April 19: 700 thousand
- April 22: 180 thousand
- April 30: 420 thousand
- May 6th: 1 million
- May 10th: 2 million
- May 12: 1 million – totaling 46 million from the first contract
- May 14: 1.1 million
- June 11th: 800 thousand
- June 14: 1 million
- June 16: 1 million
- June 18: 2.2 million
- July 5th: 937 thousand
- July 14: 800 thousand
- July 15th: 200 thousand
- July 16: 1 million
- July 19: 1 million
- July 21st: 1.5 million
- July 23: 1 million
- July 28: 1.5 million
- July 30: 1.2 million
- August 4: 2 million
- August 9: 2 million
- August 11th: 2 million
- August 16: 4 million
- August 18: 2 million
- August 23: 4 million
- August 25: 4 million
- August 30: 10 million