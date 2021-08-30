Cafe de la Musique breaks interdiction and DF Legal triples fine

Café de la Musique received a fine of R$ 20,000 this Sunday night (8/29), after opening even after an interdiction by the Secretariat for the Protection of the Urbanistic Order (DF Legal). The folder had already fined the place in R$ 10 thousand.

The 30-day ban happened after the folder caught agglomeration this Saturday (28/8). Now the fines are added together, totaling R$30,000.

Café de La Musique filed an injunction to open this Sunday, despite the ban, but the Court did not respond. Still, the establishment promoted a show that was already scheduled.

According to the establishment, DF Legal banned only the presentation area, the Café de la Musique Beira Lago, but not the restaurant. The company claims that it will now open Brazilian Paradise with only 30% of the public and intends to file a new request for an injunction to continue the concert operation.

After fines and bans, Café de la Musique says it will limit public 2 Café de La Musique this Saturday nightDisclosure / Legal DF After fines and bans, Café de la Musique says it will limit public 3 The establishment was fined and bannedDisclosure / Legal DF 0

In a statement, the restaurant stated that “the new security measures adopted by Cafe de La Musique Brasília aim to protect brasilienses, going against the commitment established by the space with public authorities, being even stricter in its inspection”.

The company will reimburse people who have already purchased the entrance to the site, in order to comply with the legislation. “For customers who purchased tickets in advance, please contact (61) 9 9803-1867 or (61) 9 9803-1867, for more information on access, refunds and new dates”, concludes the note.

Other bans

This Saturday (8/28), DF Legal closed, also for 30 days, the Dallas Bar, at EPTG, the Texxas Bar, at Núcleo Bandeirante, the Bar Sanfona de Ouro, at Gama and the Vila Jeri bar, at Asa Norte . All of them were fined at least R$ 10 thousand.

Dallas also opened after the ban and, like Café de La Musique, received a new fine of R$20,000.

According to the folder, on Saturday night there was Operation Baco, in a response to establishments that insist on not complying with the rules to combat Covid-19.

In addition to 11 teams that work around the clock, the DF Legal Secretary and the other organs of the GDF’s pandemic combat task force now use uncharacterized inspectors.